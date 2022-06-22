SL vs AUS 2022 | Sri Lanka win 4th ODI, secure first series victory versus Australia in 30 years

Sri Lanka have beaten Australia in a bilateral ODI series for the first time in 30 years following their hard-fought four-run win in the fourth match in Colombo. They had posted 258 batting first and then bowled Australia out for 254 in the final ball of the contest, helping themselves get 3-1 lead.

After being asked to bat, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 254 in 49 overs, with Charith Asalanka top-scoring with 106-ball 110. Dhananjaya de Silva chipped in as well, scoring 60 off 61 balls, while the others could not cross 21. For Australia, who went with eight solid batting options, Mitchell Marsh, Pat Cummins, and Matthew Kuhnemann took two wickets each.

In response, Australia rode on David Warner's 112-ball 99 to reach 189/4. But then they collapsed, crawling to 192/7 in 37.1 overs. Coming at No. 9, Cummins tried his best, scoring 35 off 43 balls but in the end, it was not enough. Australia, needing five runs off the last ball, were skittled out for 254.

Sri Lanka used eight bowlers in Australia's innings. Of them, seven claimed at least a wicket, with Chamika Karunaratne being the most impressive, returning excellent figures of 5-1-19-2.

The two sides will again meet on Friday for the fifth and final ODI at the same venue. Then they will play a two-match Test series, starting from June 29.