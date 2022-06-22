Rishabh Pant should ring up MS Dhoni for tips, remarks Brad Hogg

Today at 10:00 AM
Brad Hogg has advised Rishabh Pant to ring up MS Dhoni whenever he sees himself in trouble, or in case of tips requirements. The former Australian spinner has also remarked when Pant usually backs himself, he performs like no other, so he needs to be more decisive in case of captaincy decisions.
Ever since the last half of IPL 2022, Rishabh Pant has been criticized for his on-field decision-making ability. Pant did a few tactical errors while captaining Delhi Capitals. He was the talk of the town again when he came to lead India for the first time, during the five-match T20I series versus South Africa. Under Pant, India lost the opening two matches, and then they came back in style to level 2-2 before the series decider was washed out.
For both club and country, Pant's batting form in recent months is not encouraging either. In this situation, Brad Hogg came up with a piece of advice for Pant. The former Australian leg-spinner suggested Pant call up MS Dhoni, or someone like KL Rahul, for some tips if he thinks there is a need. Further, Hogg told Pant to focus on his game completely because he does best when he is in a clear state of mind.
"If he (Pant) needs to learn anything, ring up MS Dhoni or talk to KL Rahul, get your tips, go out, back yourself and do the job. Because when he backs himself, we know that he can achieve anything," Hogg said on his YouTube channel.
“One thing he needs to do is be more decisive and take control out in the middle, don't let other players come in and over-influenced his decisions."
