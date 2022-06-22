Rishabh Pant should ring up MS Dhoni for tips, remarks Brad Hogg

Ever since the last half of IPL 2022, Rishabh Pant has been criticized for his on-field decision-making ability. Pant did a few tactical errors while captaining Delhi Capitals. He was the talk of the town again when he came to lead India for the first time, during the five-match T20I series versus South Africa. Under Pant, India lost the opening two matches, and then they came back in style to level 2-2 before the series decider was washed out.