Reports | Washington Sundar expected to play for Lancashire in County Championship

As per ESPNCricinfo, Washington Sundar will play for Lancashire in the ongoing County Championship as in the 50-overs Royal London Cup if stays fit and gets the visa clearance. The 22-year-old all-rounder is currently recovering from a hand injury at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

According to the latest report filed by ESPNCricinfo, Washington Sundar may play for Lancashire in the county cricket if his fitness passes and gets the visa clearance. The 22-year-old Indian all-rounder is expected to play three County Championship fixtures this season and then, he will be available to participate in the entire Royal London Cup campaign, which is a 50-over domestic competition in England.

"India allrounder Washington Sundar will likely turn out for Lancashire in county cricket this season, subject to fitness and visa clearance," the ESPNCricinfo report read.

Parimatch Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of! Find Out

"Washington, 22, could be available for up to three County Championship games, from July, and the entire 50-overs Royal London Cup. He could become the second Indian to feature in English county cricket this season after Cheteshwar Pujara, who racked up 720 runs in eight innings at a stunning average of 120 for Sussex in division two."

Sundar is currently recovering from a hand injury at NCA in Bengaluru. Last year in July, during a three-day tour game against a County Select XI in Chester-le-Street, Sundar suffered a finger injury, which forced him being ruled out of the tour, as well as the second half of the IPL 2021. Since then, he is having injury concerns multiple times.

Even in IPL 2022, Sundar could only play nine matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad. He hurt his webbing twice which forced him to drop in crucial fixtures.