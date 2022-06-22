Nice to get the monkey off my back about not doing well in IPL, states Liam Livingstone

"I don't think it could have gone any worse, to be honest. There was only one way and that was up. I hadn't really had too much opportunity before but there are always people who say certain things. It's the biggest tournament in the world, so it was nice to be able to do well. It was nice to finally get the monkey off my back about not being able to do it in the IPL," Livingstone was quoted as saying by ESPN Cricinfo.