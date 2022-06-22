Nice to get the monkey off my back about not doing well in IPL, states Liam Livingstone

Today at 3:31 PM
Liam Livingstone has expressed his joy over the performance in the IPL 2022 saying he finally succeeded in breaking the perception of being not a very good performer in IPL. Livingstone also added that the experience of playing in the IPL will help England players in the ODI World Cup next year.
England are currently playing an ODI series against the Netherlands and many of them played in the latest edition of IPL. Liam Livingstone was the most expensive player in the mega auction as he was bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 11.5 Crores. Livingstone smashed 437 runs in 14 matches in the season with an impressive strike rate of 182.08. Reflecting on his stint in the IPL, Livingstone stated that it was nice to prove himself as a prolific batter in the league.
"I don't think it could have gone any worse, to be honest. There was only one way and that was up. I hadn't really had too much opportunity before but there are always people who say certain things. It's the biggest tournament in the world, so it was nice to be able to do well. It was nice to finally get the monkey off my back about not being able to do it in the IPL," Livingstone was quoted as saying by ESPN Cricinfo.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
Livingstone played a terrific knock recently in the first ODI against the Netherlands. England smashed a world record total of 498 in the match. The England all-rounder contributed with 66 runs from 22 deliveries. He has continued his form from the IPL and has also stated that playing in the IPL will help England players to prepare for the 2023 World Cup in India.
"It was nice to have a clear role. We go away and play in the IPL so that we can become accustomed to their conditions and that ultimately will help England in a World Cup next year. Any experience you get around the world with World Cups coming up is a great thing to have so I really enjoyed it," Livingstone explained.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.