IND vs SA 2022 | Would have stopped Rishabh Pant from becoming India captain, reveals Madan Lal

India recently played a five-match T20I series against South Africa and played out a draw with a series scoreline of 2-2. KL Rahul was initially supposed to captain the Indian team but a groin injury ruled him out of the series. Rishabh Pant led the team in his absence and they bounced back after losing the first two games. However, Pant was not able to make an impact with the bat during the series as he scored just 58 runs in five innings.

“I would have stopped him from becoming captain. Wouldn’t have allowed it. Because such a player needs to be given this responsibility later. Becoming an India captain is a big deal. He is a youngster. He isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. The longer he plays, he will gain more maturity,” Lal said while speaking to Sports Tak.

Pant was dismissed while trying to play an aerial shot most of the time in the series. He tried to accelerate the run rate but failed in the attempt to do so. Lal stressed the fact that he needs to play with more maturity.

“Over the next two years, if he can take his game to the next level, then he can be a good captain, can deal with things maturely. This is a player of a different nature. MS Dhoni was a quiet and cool captain, which suited him as captain. Virat Kohli is a brilliant batter. I’m not saying Pant shouldn’t be swinging his bat but if he can play with a little more maturity, it would be great,” he explained.