ENG vs NZ | Jamie Overton set to make his debut in the Headingley Test

Ben Stokes has confirmed that Jamie Overton will make his Test debut in the third and final Test against New Zealand as a replacement for injured James Anderson. Overton has been rewarded for his fine performance in the County Championship taking 21 wickets from five matches in the ongoing season.
England are up against New Zealand in a three-match Test series and they have taken a 2-0 lead in the series courtesy of their attacking mindset. The team is playing with a new captain-coach duo of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum. The combination has yielded positive results for them so far and they are all set to face visitors in the third and final Test at Headingley.
James Anderson has a slight ankle problem and so Jamie Overton will be making his debut in the game. Stokes made the announcement in a pre-match press conference.
"Unfortunately Jimmy's not pulled up as much as we'd like to so Jamie Overton is going to make his debut this week," Stokes said during pre-match press conference.
Overton has earned his place with quality bowling in the ongoing County Championship. While playing for Surrey, he has scalped 21 wickets from five matches. Overton’s inclusion in the team is the solitary change for hosts. Anderson will need the time off to recover from his ankle problem by the start of rescheduled Test against India starting from July 1.
England have already won the series but they will look forward to register a clean sweep and get some winning momentum on their side before the red-ball fixture against India.
