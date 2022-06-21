Will take four or five weeks more for me to get match fit, reveals Deepak Chahar

Deepak Chahar has revealed that he won’t be able to take part in the upcoming T20I series against England as it will take another four to five weeks to get match fit. Chahar also stated that he is currently bowling four to five overs at one go as per his ongoing rehab program for recovery.

After playing out a draw by 2-2 in the five-match T20I series against South Africa, India will tour England for a Test fixture and multiple white-ball games. The team will play three T20Is from July 7 to July 10. India have been missing the services of Deepak Chahar after sustaining an injury during home series against West Indies. He also missed the recent edition of IPL and it also affected the performance of Chennai Super Kings. Deepak is currently doing his rehabilitation at NCA and is looking in good shape. The Indian pacer has revealed that he will need another four or five weeks to get match fit. "I am bowling four to five overs at one go as per my rehab programme right now. My recovery is going pretty well and I think it will take another four to five weeks for me to get match fit," Chahar told PTI after his rehab session. "It's a step-by-step process as far as recovery is concerned. I don't think I will be fit for England T20s. Once I am match fit, I will need to play some club-level games to check my fitness." India will play three ODIs and five T20Is between July 22 and August 7 in West Indies.