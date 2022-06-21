There will be no mercy for Shreyas Iyer in Australia, reckons Madan Lal

Today at 9:42 AM
Madan Lal has reckoned if Shreyas Iyer does not work on playing against short-pitch bowling, there will be no mercy for him in Australia during the T20 World Cup later this year. Iyer had a chance to sparkle in the just-concluded five-match T20I series against South Africa but made little impact.
For the limited-overs cricket, Shreyas Iyer has often been considered as Virat Kohli's successor in Team India at No. 3. The 27-year-old did remarkably well earlier this year against Sri Lanka at his preferred position when Kohli was on a break against Sri Lanka in the T20I series. However, he looked lacklustre against South Africa in the recent five-match T20I series. There, although he got 36 and 40 in the first two games, he did not have any impact in the next two, and his strike rate (123.68) was not really impressive at all. In total, he aggregated 94 runs.
Madan Lal, one of the integral members of India's 1983 World Cup-winning squad, came up with his thoughts on Iyer during a recent interaction with Sports Tak. The former Indian all-rounder mentioned Iyer must work hard against short balls, otherwise, there will be no mercy for him in Australia when he will travel for the T20 World Cup later this year.
"In international cricket, if you have a weakness, oppositions will surely go after it (Iyer's short-ball weakness). Forget that they won't. Now he has to sort out himself, has to find out a way. Even if he scores a 100, they (Australians) will clap, but they won't spare you," Madan Lal told Sports Tak.
"There is no mercy here. They will keep bowling short to him. With the kind of technology that exists, any team keeps a strong track of the opposition."
