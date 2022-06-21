There will be no mercy for Shreyas Iyer in Australia, reckons Madan Lal

For the limited-overs cricket, Shreyas Iyer has often been considered as Virat Kohli's successor in Team India at No. 3. The 27-year-old did remarkably well earlier this year against Sri Lanka at his preferred position when Kohli was on a break against Sri Lanka in the T20I series. However, he looked lacklustre against South Africa in the recent five-match T20I series. There, although he got 36 and 40 in the first two games, he did not have any impact in the next two, and his strike rate (123.68) was not really impressive at all. In total, he aggregated 94 runs.