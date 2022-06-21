Sanju Samson hasn’t done justice to his talent and skill, remarks Mohammad Kaif

Mohammad Kaif feels Sanju Samson has not done justice to his impressive skill-set for both Team India and Rajasthan Royals. To get the best out of him, The former Indian player has further suggested Samson come to bat a bit lower to focus on finishing off games, rather than at No. 3 or No. 4.

Sanju Samson is one of many options India have got to bolster their batting unit in the limited-overs cricket. Still, the 27-year-old, who led Rajasthan Royals to finish as runner-ups in IPL 2022, is yet to have a memorable outing in an Indian shirt. He had a chance to shine in 13 T20Is, but all he aggregated from there is 174, averaging 14.5. His best score reads 39, while his strike rate of 121.68 is not synonymous with his batting style.

Speaking on Sony Sports, Mohammad Kaif, India's former cricketer, made a bold claim about Samson, saying the Royals skipper has got all the talent required but he has not justice to it. Further, Kaif suggested him to bat a bit lower to get back to his best as he feels Samson can be more effective as a finisher, rather than a top-order batter.

"Samson has not done justice to the amount of talent he has got. He plays well in the IPL and gets good starts. But he is not consistent despite having that X-factor. He can win the game for India on his day. But I feel Samson can bat a bit lower. My suggestion to Samson would be that he should start finishing the games. I remember his one innings against Delhi Capitals where (Jos) Buttler got a century. Samson got four-five overs and got quick-fire 46," Kaif said on Sony Sports.

"Samson should come down the order and finish the game for India and Rajasthan in the future. He has got the talent and skill but hasn't done justice. He has got the opportunity to play for India but has not grabbed it with both hands. Maybe now he will look to do that if he gets a chance."

Samson will be keen to prove the critics wrong when India will play two-match T20I series against Ireland, on June 26 and 28 respectively.