Reports | Ravichandran Ashwin tests positive for Covid-19, yet to reach England

As per PTI, Ravichandran Ashwin has tested positive for Covid-19 and is yet to travel to England for the upcoming Edgbaston Test match, scheduled to begin on July 1. The star all-rounder is currently in quarantine and will join the Indian squad in England when he meets all protocol requirements.
Ashwin hasn't travelled with the squad to the UK as he has tested positive for Covid-19 before departure," a BCCI source confirmed the news to PTI.
"But we are hopeful that he will recover well in time before the Test match starts on July 1. However, he might miss the practice game against Leicestershire."
Meanwhile, the rest of the squad is in Leicester and have started training under India's bowling coach Paras Mhambrey and batting coach Vikram Rathour. Rahul Dravid, India's head coach, has just reached London after India's just-concluded T20I series versus South Africa, along with Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer. All three will join them on Tuesday.
The Edgbaston Test was postponed from last year due to Covid-19 concerns.
