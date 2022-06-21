Reports | India’s Ireland-bound squad likely to play England T20Is

As per a report filed by the Times of India, India are expected to retain the squad which are currently in Ireland for a two-match T20I series for their next three-match T20I series versus England. Based on India's tight schedule, a BCCI source has told TOI about the possible outcome.

India's next task at the international stage will see a new captain in Hardik Pandya. Under him, they will play a two-match T20I series in Ireland, on June 26 and 28 respectively, both in Dublin. Then, another squad, which are currently in England, will play a Test match at Edgbaston from July 1. Notably, it will be the fifth and final Test between India and England which was postponed last year due to Covid-19 concerns. There, India are currently leading by 2-1.

Following the Test match, India will play a three-match T20I series against England, starting on July 7 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. Due to a slim gap, the Men in Blue may opt to retain the same Ireland-bound squad for the England T20Is, as reported by the Times of India.

"The rescheduled fifth Test between India and England is supposed to be held in Birmingham from July 1-5, while the first T20I of the England series will take place only two days later, on July 7 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. It will be difficult for the players involved in the Test to switch to the T20Is at such short notice," a BCCI source was quoted as saying by TOI.

"In such a scenario, the squad picked for the two T20Is in Ireland has been asked to go to England after that short series, since that outfit will be in T20 mode. This side will, in fact, play two T20 warm-up matches against local sides while the 'main' Indian team will be playing the Test match against the hosts at the same time."

India will play three T20Is and as many ODIs in England after the Test match. The BCCI, however, is yet to name a squad for either series.