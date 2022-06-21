IND vs IRE 2022 | Sanju Samson needs to improve his shot selection, remarks Sunil Gavaskar

Today at 2:24 PM
Sunil Gavaskar has remarked that Sanju Samson needs to improve his shot selection to get in the Indian squad after getting selected in the Indian team for the Ireland series. He also added that Samson should make most of his chances whenever he will get an opportunity to play for the national team.
India are set to play two T20Is against Ireland and Hardik Panya will captain the Indian team. Several players have earned an opportunity for the series and Sanju Samson is also one of them. Samson played a key role for Rajasthan Royals with his batting in IPL 2022 and will look to make most of the chances he gets. With several other wicketkeeper-batters like Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, and Dinesh Karthik, it will be a tough task for Samson to cement his place in the Indian team.
He has scored 174 runs in 13 T20Is so far and Sunil Gavaskar is of the opinion that Samson’s shot selection has led him down so far.
“Everybody deserves more chance but you got to make the most of them. What has led Sanju Samson down, because all of us know the tremendous ability that he has, is his shot selection while playing for India. He looks to attack from the first ball and even in T20Is, there is an opportunity to get your feet going, get your eye…you know with the light and pitch, etc,” Sunil Gavaskar said during the fifth T20I between India and South Africa.
“So, yes if his shot selection gets better then he will be so much more consistent whether it is for India or for his franchise. Then there will be nobody asking questions about his place in the team.”
