IND vs IRE 2022 | Sanju Samson needs to improve his shot selection, remarks Sunil Gavaskar

“Everybody deserves more chance but you got to make the most of them. What has led Sanju Samson down, because all of us know the tremendous ability that he has, is his shot selection while playing for India. He looks to attack from the first ball and even in T20Is, there is an opportunity to get your feet going, get your eye…you know with the light and pitch, etc,” Sunil Gavaskar said during the fifth T20I between India and South Africa.