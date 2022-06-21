IND vs IRE 2022 | Rahul Tewatia should be included as he has done consistently well, states Sunil Gavaskar

Today at 1:33 PM
Sunil Gavaskar is of the opinion that Rahul Tewatia should have been included in the Indian team for the series against Ireland as he has done consistently well in the IPL 2022. He also added that Tewatia showed temperament and he chose his shots very intelligently while playing for Gujarat Titans.
India recently announced their squad for the series against Ireland and the team will be led by Hardik Pandya. Many youngsters got an opportunity in the team courtesy of their performances in the IPL 2022. However, one of the all-rounders Rahul Tewatia missed a spot in the series. Tewatia turned out to be a good finisher for the Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2022 as he played some memorable knocks.
Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar is of the opinion that Tewatia should have been included in the team for the Ireland series he has done consistently well.
“Rahul Tewatia, the ice-man. Sometimes you feel if it's such a touch-and-go situation maybe take an additional member. Instead of 15, take an additional member because it's hard to leave somebody who has done so consistently well. He was superb. He had won matches, which looked lost. He went in there and smashed the ball around very intelligently, very cleverly. He was also able to play around the off-side not just on the on-side,” Sunil Gavaskar said during the fifth T20I between India and South Africa.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
“Somebody showing that kind of temperament, maybe add a 16th man and take him to Ireland. Just recognizing what he has done. Just giving that message ‘you are on the fringe, just work a little bit harder.”
India will play two T20Is on June 26 and June 28 in Dublin.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.