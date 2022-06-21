IND vs IRE 2022 | Rahul Tewatia should be included as he has done consistently well, states Sunil Gavaskar

“Rahul Tewatia, the ice-man. Sometimes you feel if it's such a touch-and-go situation maybe take an additional member. Instead of 15, take an additional member because it's hard to leave somebody who has done so consistently well. He was superb. He had won matches, which looked lost. He went in there and smashed the ball around very intelligently, very cleverly. He was also able to play around the off-side not just on the on-side,” Sunil Gavaskar said during the fifth T20I between India and South Africa.