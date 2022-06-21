Former Netherland all-rounder Michael Rippon named in New Zealand squad for European tour

Today at 4:51 PM
New Zealand Cricket have included former Netherland all-rounder Michael Rippon in the team set to tour Europe in July and August. Tom Latham will lead the New Zealand team for three-match ODI series against Ireland while Michell Santner will captain the national squad in the shortest format.
After the conclusion of their Test series against England, New Zealand are set to play three ODIs and three T20Is against Ireland, two T20Is and an ODI against Scotland, and two T20Is against the Netherlands. The team has named Michel Rippon, former Netherlands spinner in the squad for these tours. Dane Cleaver, Mark Chapman, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, and Ben Sears will also be included in the team after the Ireland series. Glenn Phillips has earned his maiden ODI call-up.
"ICC eligibility rules allow players to represent an Affiliate or Associate nation while still remaining available for a Full Member nation. However, once they have been listed on an international match team sheet for a Full Member nation they cannot return to play for the Affiliate or Associate for three years,” a press release from NZC stated.
Tom Latham will lead the ODI team against Ireland while Mitchell Santner will be the captain in T20Is. Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, and Devon Conway are rested for the series but will return for the white-ball series against West Indies in August. Head coach Gary Stead will take a rest handing over the responsibility to Shane Jurgensen for the series.
"Jurgensen and Ronchi will depart for home post Ireland, with Stead returning as head coach to be joined by Graeme Aldridge (bowling), Dean Brownlie (batting) and Wright (fourth coach) for the Scotland, Netherlands and West Indies series," a release stated.
