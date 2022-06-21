Former Netherland all-rounder Michael Rippon named in New Zealand squad for European tour

After the conclusion of their Test series against England, New Zealand are set to play three ODIs and three T20Is against Ireland, two T20Is and an ODI against Scotland, and two T20Is against the Netherlands. The team has named Michel Rippon, former Netherlands spinner in the squad for these tours. Dane Cleaver, Mark Chapman, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, and Ben Sears will also be included in the team after the Ireland series. Glenn Phillips has earned his maiden ODI call-up.