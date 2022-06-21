ENG vs IND | Hope for a good game against a ‘different’ England from last year, asserts Rahul Dravid

A full-strength Indian squad is currently in England for a one-off Test, followed by three T20Is and as many ODIs. The Test match will be part of the five-match series which was postponed last year due to Covid-19 concerns. However, Rahul Dravid , India's head coach, is not in the mood of taking the Test match lightly despite having a 2-1 lead.

England have recently appointed Ben Stokes as captain, and Brendon McCullum as their new head coach for the Test set-up. Under their leadership, the English side began remarkably well, winning back-to-back matches against the world champions, New Zealand. Dravid mentioned this England squad looks completely different from the side they had played against last year, and he is hopeful of having a good match between them,

"In terms of the Test match, it's going to be exciting for us. It is just a one-off Test match, but WTC points and series are on the line and guys who played a part in it will want to do well and are looking forward to that. England are playing well at the moment and it is going to be a bit different from last year when England were probably a little bit on the backfoot," Dravid was quoted as saying by the Times of India.