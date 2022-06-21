Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya are integral to the T20I World Cup squad, opines Graeme Smith

Today at 12:54 PM
Graeme Smith has stated that Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya will definitely make it to the T20I World Cup squad in Australia later this year. He also added that Hardik has grown leaps and bounds in recent times and Karthik’s experience in the role of finisher will be beneficial for the team.
After the conclusion of the IPL 2022, India started their international campaign well with a 2-2 draw against South Africa in a five-match T20I series. India were trailing by 0-2 but bounced back to level the series. The final match was abandoned and the series ended in a draw. Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya performed brilliantly in the series.
Hardik scored 117 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 153.9 and also bowled five overs in the series. Hardik was excellent with his finishing skills scoring 92 runs from four innings at a brilliant strike rate of 158.6 including one half-century. Former South Africa cricketer Graeme Smith is of the opinion that Karthik and Hardik will definitely be in India’s squad for the T20I World Cup 2022.
“Still a lot of cricket to be played so it is difficult to predict what is going to happen in the next couple of months but you are going to think Hardik and DK are integral to that squad. DK is experienced with that finishing role that he has played Hardik has grown leaps and bounds and is in control of his game,” Smith said to cricket.com
“Mentally he looks like he has settled. And he is also that all-rounder X-Factor that India requires to just balance the team with him and Jadeja in the squad which opens up a lot of options. So I can't see that those two not making it to the World Cup squad.”
India will next play two T20Is against Ireland from June 26.
