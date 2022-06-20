Would have been in England based on my IPL 2022 batting, remarks Wriddhiman Saha

Today at 3:15 PM
Wriddhiman Saha has made a bold claim while speaking on Sports Tak recently, saying he would have got a place in the Indian squad for the England tour had it based on his IPL 2022's batting performances for Gujarat Titans. Saha, 37, has been informed that he might not get a national call-up anymore.
Veteran Indian wicket-keeper batter Wriddhiman Saha was in scintillating form for Gujarat Titans to help them win the IPL 2022 title in their debut season. The 37-year-old notched three half-centuries in 11 matches, aggregating 317 runs at a strike rate of 122.39. It was his second-best overall IPL campaign, behind his tally of 362 runs in 17 games that came in IPL 2014 for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings).
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
Speaking on Sports Tak, Saha felt he did his part decently in IPL 2022, and he should have been included in India's squad that is currently in England based on his performances. However, at the same time, he revealed it won't happen as he was already communicated by the BCCI selectors and the team management that the chances are less.
"I don't think I will be selected going further because already the coach and the chief selector had informed me. And if they had to pick me, after my IPL performance, I would have been included in the squad for England tour," Said told Sports Tak.
"So that decision has been made clear to me that right now, there aren't too many options. But for me, I am focussed on playing cricket. As long as I love the sport, I will play."
Ahead of IPL 2022, Saha was dropped from the Indian squad for the Test series against Sri Lanka at home.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.