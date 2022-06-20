WI vs BAN 2022 | Having a lot of batting collapses nowadays, admits Shakib Al Hasan

After a 7-wicket defeat against West Indies in the first of the two-match Test series on Sunday, Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan has criticized their batting unit for the negative outcome. Shakib has asserted the first session of the contest, which saw them losing six wickets, 'killed the game.'

Bangladesh did not get a positive result on Shakib Al Hasan's return as Test captain. They lost to West Indies by seven wickets in the first of the two-match Test series on Sunday at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. The Tigers, after being put in to bat, were folded for 103 in the first innings and were never really in the contest from there on.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Shakib was disappointed after the batting display they staged in Antigua. The Bangladesh captain highlighted their batting collapse in the first innings and added that they are having the same thing far too often nowadays.

"[The toss] of course, played a significant part. That said, we needed to apply ourselves better. Going into lunch 6-wickets down wasn't a good thing. That first session killed the match for us. We have been having a lot of collapses and it doesn't help the bowlers,” Shakib said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Further, Shakib claimed if their bowlers got the required support, the match scenario could have been different.

“All of the bowlers bowled their hearts out. Nurul showed a lot of character. I was quite positive while batting and I wasn't thinking about what the ball would do. If it was there to be hit, I would,” Shakib added.