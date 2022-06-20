WATCH | Wasim Akram turns back the clock, castles Michael Atherton with a toe-crushing yorker

Today at 12:34 PM
'The king of swing' Wasim Akram turned back the clock on Sunday during a charity event dedicated to late Australian cricketing icon Shane Warne. Akram bowled a toe-crushing inswinging yorker to Michael Atherton, and the former England captain failed to get to the ball before it cleaned him up.
Many former cricketers, including Brian Lara, Charlotte Edwards, Ian Bell, Monty Panesar, Michael Atherton, Neil Johnson, Wasim Akram, and others took part in a charity event on Sunday which was dedicated to Australia's legendary spinner Shane Warne, who passed away over two months ago.
During the contest, Akram, who is widely regarded as 'the king of swing', took the fans down to the memory lane with a classic inswinging yorker. That too came against Michael Atherton, the former England captain, who had mini battles against each other during their playing days. Atherton did not anticipate the yorker and as a result, it rattled the stumps.
Following the dismissal, Akram celebrated in his trademark style and soon after, patted the bat of the former England captain in a friendly gesture. Later, he shared the video of that wicket on Twitter, and captioned it: "Sorry @Athersmike we might get older, but some things will stay the same!”
Here's the clip of that wicket:
Sorry @Athersmike we might get older but some things will stay the same 😉! https://t.co/k2SnvKGvX5— Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) June 19, 2022
