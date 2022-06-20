WATCH | Umpire Kumar Dharmasena going to take a catch during Sri Lanka versus Australia

Today at 6:01 PM
Cricket fields often produce bizarre incidents during match times and one such thing took place on Sunday in Colombo during Sri Lanka’s third ODI versus Australia. During Australia's innings, on-field umpire Kumar Dharmasena tried to take a catch when Alex Carey played a lofted shot towards him.
Sri Lanka defeated Australia by six wickets on Sunday in the third ODI of the five-match series at R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. They chased down a stiff target of 292 in 48.3 overs to take 2-1 lead in the series. Pathum Nissanka was adjudged the Player of the Match for his fantastic knock of 147-ball 137.
A funny incident happened during Australia's innings when they were batting first. Alex Carey, Australia's wicket-keeper batter, played a lofted shot towards square leg where the on-umpire Kumar Dharmasena was standing. Dharmasena, one of Sri Lanka's regular players in 90s, tried to catch the ball after seeing the ball coming towards him. However, he resisted himself eventually before the ball went towards fine leg for a single.
The video of that moment went viral on social media in no time as such things do not happen regularly on cricket fields. Cricket Australia too shared an image, captioning: "Catch! Umpire Kumar Dharmasena looks like he wants to get into the action."
Catch! Umpire Kumar Dharmasena looks like he wants to get into the action...— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) June 19, 2022
Thankfully he didn't #SLvAUS pic.twitter.com/M4mA1GuDW8
Here's the video:
