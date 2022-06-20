Keen to see how Virat Kohli comes back after break, states Glenn McGrath

Glenn McGrath is looking forward to seeing how Virat Kohli comes back to the international stage after a much-needed break as he believes it will do the Indian stalwart ‘a world of good’. Kohli did not represent India in the recent T20I series versus South Africa and is currently in England.

Virat Kohli's form since the coronavirus pandemic has been a major talking point for cricket fans and experts across the world. The former Indian captain last hit a hundred in November 2019 at any format, and his struggles were visible in recently-condluded IPL 2022 as well, for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Many had suggested Kohli to take a break from the game, and he rightly decided not to take part in the five-match T20I series against South Africa, which ended on 2-2.

Australian great Glenn McGrath echoed the same as well, regarding Kohli's much-needed break. While speaking to NDTV, McGrath opined Kohli is a 'confident' player and the break will do him ‘a world of good’. Like many others, he will be hoping to witness Kohli's astonishing return.

"Cricket is pretty much a confidence sport, Virat is pretty much a confidence player as well. When he is on the song, he scores runs after runs and sometimes, it is not going well, it can be a tough place to be. He has got enough experience, knows himself, and knows his game," McGrath was quoted as saying by NDTV.

"Having that break will do him a world of good. I am keen to see how he comes back, we have the World Cup just around the corner and I think India will need the experienced players to help steady the ship."

Kohli is currently in England for the fifth and final Test, which was postponed last year due to Covid-19 concerns.