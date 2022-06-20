IND vs SA | Don't think there is going to be any pressure on Rishabh Pant, opines Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar is of the opinion that there will be no pressure on the young Rishabh Pant when it comes to fighting for a spot in the T20I format. The left-handed wicket-keeper batter has not had the best outing with the bat in the recently concluded T20I series against South Africa.

The recently concluded T20I series between India and South Africa ended in a draw after the final match of the series was washed out in Bengaluru. India was 2-0 down before the third match of the series but made sure they bounced back in the next two games to level the series under Rishabh Pant's captaincy.

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar like many others has shared his opinion on Rishabh Pant's performances in the series. Pant's shot selection has been a raging debate as he continues to make the same mistake. However, still the batting great feels Pant's spot in the T20I team is not under threat and is of the opinion that the young wicket-keeper batter will not be under any pressure.

"I don’t think so. It’s still early days. There are plenty of T20 matches still ahead. There is a T20I series in England, there is a T20I series in West Indies. I don’t think there is going to be any pressure on him. He is not the kind of character who takes pressure, he goes out and enjoys his cricket. And that’s the mindset that has brought him success," Sunil Gavaskar told Star Sports.

Sunil Gavaskar added that he feels that there are still a lot of T20 matches to be played.

"I will wait as there are still plenty of T20 matches before the World Cup. We can wait and then look at the form. We can decide anything but it’s up to the selectors to take the final call," he added.