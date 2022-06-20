IND vs SA | Dinesh Karthik was picked for a specific skill, reveals Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid was all praise for veteran Indian wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik and revealed that the right-handed batter was picked in the team for a specific skill. Karthik carried his good form from IPL 2022 and played the finisher's role brilliantly in the T20I series against South Africa.

Dinesh Karthik is one of the finest batters in the Indian team right now, The veteran wicket-keeper batter has done well in IPL 2022 and carried his rich vein of form in the recently concluded T20I series against South Africa. Karthik's knock of 55 in the fourth T20I against South Africa at Rajkot showed why he is one of the best in the final overs of the innings. He also broke MS Dhoni's record and became the oldest batter to score a fifty in T20Is for India.

India's head coach Rahul Dravid heaped praise on Dinesh Karthik and revealed that the 37-year-old cricketer was picked in the side for a specific skill set. "He was picked for a specific skill - something he was doing exceptionally well in the last 2-3 years. It is nice that his selection has been vindicated," Rahul Dravid said in the post-match press conference.

Rahul Dravid also talked about the fourth T20I that was played in Rajkot and praised both Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik for the way they batted.

"It came together brilliantly at Rajkot, where we needed that big performance in the last 5 overs to make a par score. Karthik and Hardik (Pandya) batted beautifully for us. Both Karthik and Pandya are our enforcers at the death. They can capitalise in the last 5-6 overs as well as anyone in the world," he added.

He further said that Dinesh Karthik's performance helps the team management as it opens more options for them.

"It is nice to see Karthik doing well. It opens options for us going forward. I was telling the guys that they have to bang the doors open, not just knock. An innings like that (at Rajkot) certainly means that Karthik is banging hard," Rahul Dravid concluded.