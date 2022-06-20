IND vs SA | Bhuvneshwar Kumar put us under pressure during powerplays, admits Mark Boucher

South Africa's coach Mark Boucher talked about Bhuvneshwar Kumar and stated that he was one bowler who put them under pressure during the powerplay overs. Bhuvnesjwar Kumar was at his best during the series and was awarded man of the series for his brilliant bowling throughout the series.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was at his best during the recently concluded T20I series against South Africa. The fast bowler scalped 6 wickets from 4 games and was named the man of the series for his performances. The right-arm pacer scalped 6 wickets from four games and helped India in getting wickets during the powerplay. South Africa's head coach Mark Boucher also praised Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the way he bowled against his team.

Parimatch Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of! Find Out

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's economy rate was just 6.07 which was incredible to see during the series. Boucher admitted that Kumar put his team under pressure during the powerplay overs by taking wickets.

"Bhuvi was special in this whole series as we came up against some quality bowling. He put us under pressure in powerplays and barring one game (Delhi), where we got off to a good start, they have dominated us with both ball and bat in Powerplays," Boucher said after the series ended in a 2-2 draw.

Boucher also hailed India's bench strength and feels that the IPL has helped Indian cricket have a lot of depth.

“I know there weren’t a lot of top (India) players over here but the depth that Indian cricket has at the moment largely due to the IPL, they can take a lot of confidence as well," he added.