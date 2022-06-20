IND vs SA 2022 | You guys decide how I am doing as a player and captain, states Rishabh Pant

The final T20I of the series that was scheduled to be played in Bengaluru on Sunday got washed out due to rain. The series ended in a draw as both teams won 2 games. After winning the toss, South Africa had opted to bowl first making it the fifth toss that Rishabh Pant lost on the trot. Only 3.3 overs could be played even after a delayed start and the fans were left disappointed as the series decider could not be completed.