IND vs SA 2022 | You guys decide how I am doing as a player and captain, states Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant after the final game washed out in Bengaluru between India and South Africa said it is for you guys to decide how I am doing as a player and a captain. The young left-handed batter was appointed captain of the team after KL Rahul got injured right before the first match of the series.
The final T20I of the series that was scheduled to be played in Bengaluru on Sunday got washed out due to rain. The series ended in a draw as both teams won 2 games. After winning the toss, South Africa had opted to bowl first making it the fifth toss that Rishabh Pant lost on the trot. Only 3.3 overs could be played even after a delayed start and the fans were left disappointed as the series decider could not be completed.
Rishabh Pant has been under the scanner for his performances with the bat throughout the series. The left-handed wicket-keeper batter has been unable to score bug and has fallen prey to South Africa's plan to make him chase deliveries way outside his off stump. Reflecting on his performances in the series, Pant said it is for "you guys to decide" how I have done as a player as well as a captain.
“I can only think about giving my 100% as a player and captain. It is for you guys to decide on how I am doing as a player and captain, I can only focus on giving my 100% every time I go on the field and keep improving,” Rishabh Pant said during the post-match presentation.
The wicket-keeper batter will be seen in Team India's jersey next when he plays the Test match against England.
