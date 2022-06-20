IND vs SA 2022 | Rishabh Pant remains an integral part of our batting line-up, asserts Rahul Dravid

Team India's head coach has made it clear that Rishabh Pant remains to be an integral part of the team and will remain to be so in the coming months. Rishabh Pant has not been at his best and was unable to make an impact with the bat during the five-match T20I series against South Africa.

India head coach Rahul Dravid on Sunday after the final match of the series against South Africa got washed out spoke to the media. Rahul Dravid talked about the positives from the series and lauded the team for showing character after being down to fight their way back in the series. Dravid also talked about Rishabh Pant who was the skipper during the series but has still been under scrutiny for his performances with the bat.

The left-handed batter managed to score just 58 runs during the series which has raised question marks around him. However, Rahul Dravid made it very clear that Rishabh Pant remains to be an integral part of the Indian team as he has the power and having a left-hander in the middle-order is important.

"In the process (of playing an attacking game), he might go wrong in a few games but he remains an integral part of our batting line-up with the power he has and the fact that he is a left-hander is important to us in the middle overs, he played some good knocks," Rahul Dravid said in the post-match press conference.

Rahul Dravid refrained from judging Rishabh Pant as a captain on the basis of one series. But was happy that the team managed to level the series after trailing by two games.

"To bring a team back from 0-2 down and to level it at 2-2 and give us a chance to win was good. Captaincy is not about wins and losses only. He (Pant) is a young captain, growing as a leader. It is too early to judge him and you don't want to do that after one series," he added.