IND vs SA 2022 | Always a proud moment to get man of the series, admits Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Today at 9:44 AM
Bhuvneshwar Kumar admitted that it is always a proud moment to get the man of the series award after the game got washed out in Bengaluru. The senior fast bowler picked up 6 wickets from the four matches that he played in the series which helped India to stage a comeback in the series.
Senior Indian fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar was at his best throughout the five-match T20I series against South Africa. The right-arm pacer took six wickets in the series from four games for which he was given the man of the series award against the Proteas. Kumar executed his plans perfectly as he took wickets in the powerplay and the death overs which proved to be vital from the Indian team's point of view.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
The fast bowler had been in and out of the team due to injury concerns in the past. However, in this year's IPL the pacer was brilliant for his franchise the Sunrisers Hyderabad, and carried his form in the series against South Africa as well. Kumar talked about his game in the post-match presentation after the game got washed out in Bengaluru and admitted that he was proud to get the man of the series award.
"When you get Man of the Series, it's always a proud moment, and as a bowler in T20, it's even better. I'm always focused on getting back stronger, whether it's my bowling or my fitness. I'm playing for years now, my role has always been the same. Bowl two in the powerplay, bowl two at the end. These things are always the same, but as a senior I always think about helping the youngsters. I've been lucky that the captain has given me the full hand and said do what you want. In that regard I've been blessed," Bhuvneshwar Kumar said on Star Sports.
India will play Ireland next in a two-match T20I series where Hardik Pandya will be captain and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be his deputy.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.