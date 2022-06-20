IND vs SA 2022 | Always a proud moment to get man of the series, admits Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Senior Indian fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar was at his best throughout the five-match T20I series against South Africa. The right-arm pacer took six wickets in the series from four games for which he was given the man of the series award against the Proteas. Kumar executed his plans perfectly as he took wickets in the powerplay and the death overs which proved to be vital from the Indian team's point of view.

The fast bowler had been in and out of the team due to injury concerns in the past. However, in this year's IPL the pacer was brilliant for his franchise the Sunrisers Hyderabad , and carried his form in the series against South Africa as well. Kumar talked about his game in the post-match presentation after the game got washed out in Bengaluru and admitted that he was proud to get the man of the series award.

"When you get Man of the Series, it's always a proud moment, and as a bowler in T20, it's even better. I'm always focused on getting back stronger, whether it's my bowling or my fitness. I'm playing for years now, my role has always been the same. Bowl two in the powerplay, bowl two at the end. These things are always the same, but as a senior I always think about helping the youngsters. I've been lucky that the captain has given me the full hand and said do what you want. In that regard I've been blessed," Bhuvneshwar Kumar said on Star Sports.