ENG vs NED 2022 | Not worried about Eoin Morgan’s poor form at all, asserts Jason Roy

Eoin Morgan is having a miserable period with the bat since January 2021. From there on, England's limited-overs captain has played five ODIs and aggregated 103 at a strike rate under 75, averaging 25.75. In T20s, his 643 runs in 43 innings has come at just 116.27. Safe to say, in an English lineup where everyone prefers to bat with an aggressive mindset, it was a sub-par record from someone who wants to lead by example.