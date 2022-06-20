ENG vs NED 2022 | Not worried about Eoin Morgan’s poor form at all, asserts Jason Roy

Today at 7:52 PM
England star batsman Jason Roy has backed his captain Eoin Morgan, saying there is no reason to worry at all as long as their team keeps on winning matches. Despite England's back-to-back wins against the Netherlands in the ongoing ODI series, Morgan got dismissed without scoring on both occasions.
Eoin Morgan is having a miserable period with the bat since January 2021. From there on, England's limited-overs captain has played five ODIs and aggregated 103 at a strike rate under 75, averaging 25.75. In T20s, his 643 runs in 43 innings has come at just 116.27. Safe to say, in an English lineup where everyone prefers to bat with an aggressive mindset, it was a sub-par record from someone who wants to lead by example.
Morgan's poor form of run continues in England's ongoing three-match ODI series against the Netherlands. The English side have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead already by winning the opening two contests, but Morgan failed to get off the mark on both occasions. Still, England opener Jason Roy believes his skipper is 'just a knock away from everyone being all over him again.'
He's (Morgan) just a knock away from everyone being all over him again. That's just the fickle nature of sport," Roy was quoted as saying by BBC.
"We won the game so [Morgan] puts [the duck] to bed straight away. As soon as the result's there, he's happy."
Notably, Morgan's last half-century across any format came in July 2021.
