WATCH | On Father’s Day, a throwback when Mohammad Nabi and his son Hassan Khan batted together

Mohammad Nabi is one of the integral members of Afghanistan cricket who helped them to rise on the international stage. The star all-rounder, for a while, has been a popular figure in franchise cricket across the world. He is 37 now and recently represented Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022. However, he did not get a chance to play a single game this year.

But earlier this year, Nabi was seen batting at the CBFS 2022 Sharjah T20 tournament. There, he batted alongside his son Hassan Khan, who is 16-year-young. The pair batted together and it brought a lot of attention across the world. While Nabi made his Afghanistan debut back in 2009, Hassan started training at Sharjah Cricket Academy last year.

"Hassan will grow more, and hopefully play Under 19s. If he has the ability to play for the national team, then hopefully he will play for the national team. In a proper league, it is [the first time we have played together. It is nice. He is under pressure. But he is a good talent," Nabi was quoted as saying by News18.