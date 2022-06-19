Rishabh Pant doesn't squat lower when keeping wickets to pacers, opines Danish Kaneria

Today at 9:32 AM
Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria is of the opinion that Rishabh Pant does not squat lower while he is wicket-keeping when a fast bowler is bowling. Rishabh Pant's performances with the bt have been under the scanner as he has not done well in the ongoing T20I series against South Africa.
Rishabh Pant is the captain of the Indian team in the ongoing T20I series against South Africa. The young wicket-keeper has done as captain but has struggled to score runs with the bat. Pant's mode of dismissal in the last four games has been similar and many former cricketers have slammed him for repeating the same mistake. The left-handed batter has chased wide deliveries which resulted in him being caught in the deep.
The focus has constantly been on Rishabh Pant's batting and captaincy but former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has pointed out a problem with his wicket-keeping as well. Kaneria is of the opinion that does not bend fully when keeping against pacers.
“I want to talk about Pant's wicketkeeping. I've noticed one thing – he doesn't squat lower and sit on his toes when a fast bowler is bowling. Seems like he is overweight and being bulky doesn't give him that much time to come up quickly. It raises concern over his fitness. Is he 100 percent fit? But when it comes to his captain, bowlers and batters including Hardik and Karthik have supported him well. Pant also has a chance to become the first captain to win a T20 series against South Africa,” Danish Kaneria said on his YouTube channel.
India will play the final T20I of the series against South Africa in Bengaluru on Sunday.
