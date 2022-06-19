Reports | Wanindu Hasaranga remains under medical observation, unlikely to play 3rd ODI vs AUS

Sri Lanka's spinning sensation Wanindu Hasaranga is currently under medical observation and it is possible that the spinner might not play in the third ODI against Australia. Hasaranga had suffered a groin muscle strain during the first ODI of the series between Sri Lanka and Australia.

Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga is under medical observation and is unlikely to play in the third ODI against Australia according to reports provided by Sri Lanka Cricket. Hasaranga suffered a groin strain during the first ODI of the series against Australia and since then has been under the supervision of the medical team. The all-rounder was at his best during the first match ODI as he scored 37 at a rapid pace.

This was followed by a brilliant bowling effort from Hasranga as he took 4 wickets during the game. However, his performance was not enough as Sri Lanka lost the game. Following the injury in that he suffered in the first game, the spinner was not part of the playing XI in the second match of the series which the Sri Lankan team managed to win.

After having lost the T20I series, Sri Lanka will be hoping to turn their fortunes around and win the ODI series. Winning this series will also help them directly qualify for the ODI world cup which is set to take place in India next year.