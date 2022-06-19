Ranji Trophy 2021-22 | Madhya Pradesh reach first-ever final since 1998/99, to meet Mumbai

In the other semi-final, Mumbai outclassed Uttar Pradesh to enter the final. The match ended in a draw, but the Prithvi Shaw-led side advanced due to a first-innings lead. Mumbai posted 393 in the first innings, and Uttar Pradesh, in reply, could only muster 180. Then Mumbai filed 533/4 before the players decided to shake hands at the end of the fifth day. Yashasvi Jaiswal, after scoring hundreds in both innings, won the Player of the Match award. Armaan Jaffer, Wasim Jaffer's sibling, too hit a century in the second innings.