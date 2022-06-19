Ranji Trophy 2021-22 | Madhya Pradesh reach first-ever final since 1998/99, to meet Mumbai

Today at 8:07 AM
Madhya Pradesh have reached the Ranji Trophy final for the first time since the 1998-99 season following a comprehensive 174-run victory against Bengal in the semi-final. They will now face Mumbai, who made the cut on the basis of the first-innings lead against Uttar Pradesh in the other contest.
Madhya Pradesh created history on Saturday, reaching the Ranji Trophy final for the first time since the 1998-99 campaign with an astounding 174-run win over Bengal in the ongoing edition's semi-final. After setting a target of 350, they bowled Bengal out for 175. Himanshu Mantri was adjudged the Player of the Match for his fine knock of 165 in the first innings, while Kumar Kartikeya spun a web around Bengal batters, taking eight wickets in the match.
A fine all-round bowling display from Madhya Pradesh helped them complete a 174-run win over Bengal on Day 5 of the @Paytm #RanjiTrophy #SF1 & secure a place in the #Final. 👏 👏 #BENvMP— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) June 18, 2022
Watch the highlights 🎥 🔽https://t.co/R9isgIJcDQ pic.twitter.com/7R3192utoV
In the other semi-final, Mumbai outclassed Uttar Pradesh to enter the final. The match ended in a draw, but the Prithvi Shaw-led side advanced due to a first-innings lead. Mumbai posted 393 in the first innings, and Uttar Pradesh, in reply, could only muster 180. Then Mumbai filed 533/4 before the players decided to shake hands at the end of the fifth day. Yashasvi Jaiswal, after scoring hundreds in both innings, won the Player of the Match award. Armaan Jaffer, Wasim Jaffer's sibling, too hit a century in the second innings.
Mumbai advanced to the @Paytm #RanjiTrophy #Final on the basis of the first-innings lead after their #SF2 clash against Uttar Pradesh ended in a draw. 👏 👏 #MUMvUP— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) June 18, 2022
Watch the Day 5 highlights 🎥 🔽https://t.co/ppa3dcAx0R pic.twitter.com/NBspfo3HSR
Having won the competition for 41 times, this will be Mumbai's 47th appearence in a Ranji Trophy final.
