sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Ranji Trophy 2021-22 | Madhya Pradesh reach first-ever final since 1998/99, to meet Mumbai

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Madhya Pradesh reach first-ever Ranji Trophy final since 1998/99.

    BCCI (Twitter)

    Ranji Trophy 2021-22 | Madhya Pradesh reach first-ever final since 1998/99, to meet Mumbai

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:07 AM

    Madhya Pradesh have reached the Ranji Trophy final for the first time since the 1998-99 season following a comprehensive 174-run victory against Bengal in the semi-final. They will now face Mumbai, who made the cut on the basis of the first-innings lead against Uttar Pradesh in the other contest.

    Madhya Pradesh created history on Saturday, reaching the Ranji Trophy final for the first time since the 1998-99 campaign with an astounding 174-run win over Bengal in the ongoing edition's semi-final. After setting a target of 350, they bowled Bengal out for 175. Himanshu Mantri was adjudged the Player of the Match for his fine knock of 165 in the first innings, while Kumar Kartikeya spun a web around Bengal batters, taking eight wickets in the match.

    Parimatch

    Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!

    Find Out

    In the other semi-final, Mumbai outclassed Uttar Pradesh to enter the final. The match ended in a draw, but the Prithvi Shaw-led side advanced due to a first-innings lead. Mumbai posted 393 in the first innings, and Uttar Pradesh, in reply, could only muster 180. Then Mumbai filed 533/4 before the players decided to shake hands at the end of the fifth day. Yashasvi Jaiswal, after scoring hundreds in both innings, won the Player of the Match award.  Armaan Jaffer, Wasim Jaffer's sibling, too hit a century in the second innings.

    Having won the competition for 41 times, this will be Mumbai's 47th appearence in a Ranji Trophy final.

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down