Mohammed Shami not in plans for T20 World Cup, feels Ashish Nehra

Mohammed Shami has been on a break since the conclusion of IPL 2022. During the IPL, the fast bowler was an integral part of the Gujarat Titans and played a vital role in their triumph this season. However, the focus has shifted now to the T20 World Cup which is scheduled to take place in Australia this year and the team management has a lot on their plate when it comes to selecting a team for the tournament.

With the fast bowler not being a part of the ongoing T20I series against South Africa, former cricketers feel that Shami might not be in the scheme of things for the T20 world cup. Former Indian pacer Ashish Nehra who is also the Gujarat Titans head coach and has worked closely with Mohammed Shami also feels that the pacer might not be on the flight to Australia.

"It seems like he is not in the plans at the moment (for T20 World Cup). But, if the management needs Shami, we all know his abilities as a bowler. I can understand if he doesn't play in the T20 World Cup. He will continue to play Test cricket, and even if you want to give chance to young players, they should definitely consider him for the 50-over World Cup next year," Ashish Nehra said during an interaction on Cricbuzz.