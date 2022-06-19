IND vs SA 2022 | The way we showed character from 0-2 down was huge positive, remarks Rishabh Pant

After the series decider against South Africa was washed out on Sunday, Rishabh Pant, India's 'accidental' captain, has lauded his team for making a tremendous comeback after going 0-2 down. Pant has further asserted they 'are trying to find different ways of winning matches' and are doing well.

There was no joy for Indian fans as their beloved team could not able to carry the momentum in the fifth and final T20I against South Africa on Sunday, courtesy of relentless rain at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The Men in Blue, led by Rishabh Pant, came back in style to level the series after going 2-0 down, but the Bengaluru weather did not allow to go any further. Only 3.3 overs of play was possible on Sunday, and India were 23/2 at that point until the rain started and did not stop anymore.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Pant credited his side for staging a collective all-round effort in the last two matches. In those games, India won by a comprehensive margin of 48 and 82 runs respectively, and it looked like the contests were played between the men and the boys.

"It might get a little bit frustrating, but there are a lot of positives, especially the way the whole team showed character after the series was 2-0. We are trying to find different ways of winning matches, we are trying to play in a new way. Mistakes will happen, but we are going in the right way," Pant said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Notably, Pant was appointed as the Indian captain for the first time due to the absence KL Rahul, who picked up a groin injury just ahead of the series.

Meanwhile, Keshav Maharaj, South Africa's stand-in captain in the injured Temba Bavuma's absence, was seen 'very disappointed' at the post-match presentation ceremony due to the outcome of the result. Although Maharaj seemed to be happy with their collective performance in the tour, despite losing back-to-back in their last two encounters.

"Very disappointed that we couldn't get a full game. It would have been an exciting end to an exciting tour, but we can't control the weather. It's a strong Indian outfit we came up against, so we didn't want to take anything for granted," Maharaj said at the post-macth presentation.