IND vs SA 2022 | South Africa must be mentally hurt, states Wasim Jaffer

Ahead of the final T20I between India and South Africa, Wasim Jaffer stated that South Africa must be mentally hurt after having lost the last two matches by big margins. India was 2-0 down in the series but fought their way back and leveled the series after playing some really good cricket.
India and South Africa will be up against each other in the final match of the T20I series which is also the series decider. After losing the first two games in the series, India managed to fight their way back after winning the third and fourth T20I to keep the series alive. Rishabh Pant's men will be raring to go when they take the field against the South Africans on Sunday in Bengaluru.
Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer talked about the final match of the series and stated that India will have momentum after having won the last two games on the trot. He stated that South Africa must be mentally hurt as they have lost games by big margins.
"India will have the upper hand in Bangalore because both their wins have been on big margins. South Africa must be mentally hurt that they lost so easily after winning the first two matches. There are some injury concerns as well with Bavuma and perhaps Marco Jansen being injured, Aiden Markram has also gone so I feel India has the upper hand for this match," Wasim Jaffer told ESPNcricinfo.
South Africa has won the T20I series against India the last two times that they came here. So, India will be desperate to change that as they have a real chance of winning the series.
