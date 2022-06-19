IND vs SA 2022 | Question marks over South African players’ adaptability, asserts Morne van Wyk

India and South Africa will go head-to-head for the one last time on Sunday for the fifth and final T20I at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The series is currently levelled at 2-2, and the winner in Bengaluru will lift the prestigious trophy. South Africa looked favourites to win it initially, winning the opening two games, but then, they lost track and suffered two big-margin defeats.

Former South African wicket-keeper batsman Morne van Wyk called India 'the favourties' on paper in the series-deciding contest. The 43-year-old, at the same time, criticized South African players' failures in different conditions from the third T20I, but he gave full credit to India for putting pressure on them.

"India definitely are the favourites," van Wyk was quoted as saying by Sportskeeda. "There are question marks over the South African team in terms of adaptability. They’ve been unable to find the winning recipe since the third game and have lost momentum. The surfaces have become slower as the series has progressed, but you should give full credit to the Indian batters for their shot selection in the last two matches."