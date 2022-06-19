IND vs SA 2022 | India will win at Chinnaswamy, predicts Aakash Chopra

Today at 3:37 PM
Just ahead of the series-defining fifth and final T20I on Sunday, Aakash Chopra has backed India to win against South Africa at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The Men in Blue, led by Rishabh Pant, are coming to this fixture on the back of back-to-back victories after they lost the opening two games.
India will be aiming to complete a remarkable comeback in the ongoing five-match T20I series against South Africa by beating them on Sunday in the series-deciding contest at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. They were trailing by 0-2, but then staged two impressive performances in the space of two days to level the series. Now, the Rishabh Pant-led side will be keen to carry the momentum going against the depleted South African side, who seemed out of form in all three departments.
While previewing this crucial encounter, Aakash Chopra predicted India to win in Bengaluru as well. The Indian cricketer-turned-commentator also mentioned the result will come irrespective of the toss result, and he also backed Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan to score big against the Proteas to power their team to an astounding victory.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
"My prediction score is running 2-2, two have been right and two have been wrong. Today I am saying India to win. Even if Rishabh Pant loses his fifth consecutive toss, India will win this match as well as the series, that's what I feel," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.
"Ishan and Iyer will together score more than 55 runs, that's what I feel. Iyer my friend, please be on fire. Please score runs today, I feel the guy will score runs."
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Aakash Chopra
- Shreyas Iyer
- Ishan Kishan
- India Vs South Africa
- India Cricket Team
- South Africa Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.