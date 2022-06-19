IND vs SA 2022 | India will win at Chinnaswamy, predicts Aakash Chopra

India will be aiming to complete a remarkable comeback in the ongoing five-match T20I series against South Africa by beating them on Sunday in the series-deciding contest at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. They were trailing by 0-2, but then staged two impressive performances in the space of two days to level the series. Now, the Rishabh Pant-led side will be keen to carry the momentum going against the depleted South African side, who seemed out of form in all three departments.