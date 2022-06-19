IND vs SA 2022 | Hardik Pandya would like to bat at number 4, believes Zaheer Khan

Former India fast bowler Zaheer Khan believes that Hardik Pandya would like to bat at the number four position while playing for India in the T20I format. Hardik Pandya returned to the Indian team for the T20I series against South Africa and has been impressive with his performances so far.

Hardik Pandya is in good form since his return to playing competitive cricket. The fast-bowling all-rounder did well in IPL 2022 which helped him in getting a call-up for the T20I series against South Africa. In the fourth match of the series, Hardik scored 46 runs from 31 balls which proved to be crucial in the context of the game. The right-handed batter has consistently walked out to bat at number 5 for India throughout the series.

Many fans and former cricketers are looking closely at the position that Hardik Pandya is batting at for the Indian team. Former Indian fast bowler Zaheer Khan also talked about the same. Khan has worked with Pandya during his days at Mumbai Indians and given the way Hardik performed during the IPL for Gujarat Titans, he believes it is ideal for him to bat at number 4.

“He would like to be number four ideally. He does understand what the team requires and how he should mold his game. If you lose early wickets… that’s the situation he thrives upon. Since this IPL, it is very visible that he is enjoying such a challenge. He is not looking rushed,” said Zaheer Khan on Cricbuzz.

The former India speedster also believes the kind of temperament that Hardik Pandya has can help the team when they lose early wickets. As the all-rounder has the ability to absorb pressure.

“When you lose early wickets as a team, you need a temperament like that. Someone who is assured of his ability, but also absorbs pressure which means slowing down. So, if he can maintain this form and bowl, then that’s the best thing for maintaining the team’s balance. So. Rahul Dravid will be very happy and the Indian team management will be very happy.”