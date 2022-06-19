IND vs SA 2022, 5th T20I | Internet reacts as rain play spoilsport at Chinnaswamy, series shared

Following the unfortunate result, the five-match series was shared at 2-2. South Africa had won the opening two matches, but India roared back by winning the next two. Pant and his boys had the momentum ahead of this fixture, however, the weather forecast had indicated the outcome of the contest earlier. Safe to say, both sides would be disappointed after the rain's interruption, and with that, South Africa kept their unbeaten record in the limited-overs series in India since 2010.