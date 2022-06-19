IND vs SA 2022, 5th T20I | Internet reacts as rain play spoilsport at Chinnaswamy, series shared

Today at 9:57 PM
The five-match T20I series between India and South Africa have ended in a bizarre way as persistent rain have not allowed getting a winner in the fifth and final game at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Because of that, the well-fought series, where both teams looked equally strong, was shared.
Only 21 balls were bowled on Sunday at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium during the series-deciding T20I contest between India and South Africa. After that, relentless rain did not allow to play any further. India, after South Africa's stand-in captain Keshav Maharaj won the toss and asked them to bat, reached 28/2 at that point until the rain arrived and had the last laugh. Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant were there in the middle as India lost both their openers -- Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad -- to Lungi Ngidi.
Following the unfortunate result, the five-match series was shared at 2-2. South Africa had won the opening two matches, but India roared back by winning the next two. Pant and his boys had the momentum ahead of this fixture, however, the weather forecast had indicated the outcome of the contest earlier. Safe to say, both sides would be disappointed after the rain's interruption, and with that, South Africa kept their unbeaten record in the limited-overs series in India since 2010.
