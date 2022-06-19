IND vs SA 2022, 5th T20I | Internet reacts as Lungi Ngidi’s dipping slower castles Ishan Kishan

Today at 8:19 PM
The T20 format is so hard for the bowlers that it encourages them to become more innovative day by day. One such skill was on display on Sunday when South Africa's Lungi Ngidi bowled a dipping slower delivery to outfox India's Ishan Kishan, who hit two sixes in the opening over of the fifth T20I.
India got off to a rousing start in the series decider against South Africa on Sunday in the fifth and final T20I at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. After Rishabh Pant lost the toss for the fifth time on the bounce, they got off to an electrifying start. It was due to Ishan Kishan, who dispatched Keshav Maharaj back-to-back sixes in the opening over.
However, the carnage did not last long enough. Coming to bowl the second over, Lungi Ngidi gave South Africa the all-important breakthrough. The sixth ball was a slower off-cutter, which pitched on very full. Kishan had no clue about the pace and went to play that too early. As a result, the ball rattled the off-stump and with that, Kishan departed after scoring 15 off seven balls.
It was the kind of delivery that Harshal Patel used to bowl against the opposition to outfox. Predictably, the crowd went silent after Kishan's dismissal, who seemed to be in good touch.
