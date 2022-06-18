WATCH | England’s Jason Roy rattled by his ‘Netherlands’ cousin Shane Snater in 1st ODI

Today at 1:53 PM
Due to contrasting circumstances, many brothers and sisters who play any sports have to represent different countries. They do even go up against each other on the international stage, and one such incident took place on Friday when England's Jason Roy was bowled by Shane Snater, his Dutch cousin.
Before Friday, many did not know about the relationship between England's star opener Jason Roy and Netherlands' fast bowler Shane Snater. The two counties were up against each other on Friday in the first of the three-match ODI series, and Roy was on strike against Snater during the second over of England's innings. The Englishman made little impact, scoring one off seven balls before he was cleaned up by Snater. Soon after the dismissal, he was seen having a frustrating smile on his face.
Soon after, the ECB shared the video of that wicket with a caption that read, "Early wicket for the hosts as Jason Roy is dismissed by his cousin." Then, it was known to the world that Snater and Roy are cousins, and so are their mothers. While Roy was born in South Africa, Snater arose from Zimbabwe.
The Dutch international was delighted after his cousin's wicket and his teammates came out in rush to congratulate him for an early breakthrough.
Here's the video shared by England Cricket:
Early wicket for the hosts as Jason Roy is dismissed by his cousin 😬— England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 17, 2022
Watch Live: https://t.co/oHQ2mCZ6bu
🇳🇱 #NEDvENG 🏴 pic.twitter.com/879XDhx7r9
