WATCH | England’s Jason Roy rattled by his ‘Netherlands’ cousin Shane Snater in 1st ODI

Before Friday, many did not know about the relationship between England's star opener Jason Roy and Netherlands' fast bowler Shane Snater. The two counties were up against each other on Friday in the first of the three-match ODI series, and Roy was on strike against Snater during the second over of England's innings. The Englishman made little impact, scoring one off seven balls before he was cleaned up by Snater. Soon after the dismissal, he was seen having a frustrating smile on his face.