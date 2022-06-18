Joe Root has gone to the top now, reckons Naseer Hussain

Today at 4:39 PM
Former England captain Naseer Hussain praised Joe Root and hails him as the best ever England batter to have played for his country. Joe Root is in the form of his life and has consistently done well in the longest format of the game which has led to the debate of who is the best batter in Tests.
Joe Root is one of the greatest batters in Test cricket and recently became only the fourteenth player in the world to breach the 10,000 run mark in Test cricket. The former English captain is in the form of his life and his run-scoring ability has led to him being hailed as one of the finest batters in the longest format of the game.
Former England skipper Nasser Hussain praised Joe Root and reckons that the right-handed batter is the best ever to have donned the English cricket team's jersey.
“I’m selecting from those I have seen and, yes, Joe Root has gone to the top now," Nasser Hussain Hussain told the Daily Mail.
Nasser Hussain lauded Joe Root for taking his game to unbelievable levels even when players around the world are struggling because of the covid-19 restrictions.
“He has just taken his game to exceptional levels in difficult circumstances over the past 18 months.”
Hussain believes Joe Root is on course to break Sir Alastair Cook's record and many others.
“Joe has this great rhythm and looks to score all the time in a beautifully controlled way. Now he is regularly converting half-centuries into three figures, he will go on to break Sir Alastair Cook’s England record and who knows how many others," Hussain added.
