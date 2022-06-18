IND vs SA 2022 | Rishabh Pant hasn't learned from his previous three dismissals, states Sunil Gavaskar

Former India batter Sunil Gavaskar slammed Rishabh Pant for not learning from his mistakes in the previous three games and getting out in the same fashion at Rajkot during the fourth T20I. Rishabh Pant's poor run with the bat continued as he was dismissed for 17 from 23 balls during the fourth T20I.

Rishabh Pant has not done well with the bat in the ongoing T20I series against South Africa. The young left-handed batter is getting starts but has failed to convert them into big scores. The South African bowlers have been successful in getting Pant out cheaply and have bowled according to a plan which has worked in all four matches of the series so far. In the fourth T20I, Rishabh Pant was dismissed as he tried to chase a wide one which is similar to how he got out in the previous three games.

Former Indian batter Sunil Gavaskar did not mince his words while talking about the Indian captain and said Rishabh Pant is making the same mistake in every game. He feels that the wicket-keeper batter is not learning from his mistakes.

“He hasn't learned. He hasn't learned from his previous three dismissals. They throw wide, and he keeps going for it. He can't throw enough muscle on that. He has got to stop looking to go aerial that far outside the off-stump,” said Sunil Gavaskar during his commentary on Star Sports.

Talking more about Pant's dismissal, Gavaskar stated that the left-handed batter has been dismissed ten times outside the off-stump this year in the shortest format of the game.

“10 times, he has been dismissed wide outside off-stump (in T20s in 2022). Some of them would've been called wide if he hadn't made contact with it. Because he's so far away, he has to reach out for it. He will never get enough power on it. To keep getting out in the same series in the same manner, for a captain of the Indian team, that's not a good sign,” Gavaskar added.