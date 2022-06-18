IND vs SA 2022 | Rahul Dravid gives everybody a chance, reveals Avesh Khan

Indian fast bowler Avesh Khan credited team India's head coach Rahul Dravid for his performance in the fourth T20I against South Africa at Rajkot. The fast bowler who did not have any wickets in the series went on to take four wickets in the game and helped the team level the series.

Indian fast bowler Avesh Khan was on song in the fourth T20I against South Africa in Rajkot. Avesh Khan's spell of fiery fast bowling helped India rattle the South African batters as it seemed like they had no answers against the young fast bowler. From having no wickets in the series so far to taking 4 for 18 in the fourth T20I, Khan performed brilliantly. The right-arm fast bowler thanked head coach Rahul Dravid after his performance.

Avesh Khan after the game talked about his performance and credited Rahul Dravid for giving him a chance despite not having been amongst the wickets during the first three games in the series.

"The team hasn't changed over four games, so credit to Rahul (Dravid) sir. He gives chances to everybody and intends to give them a long enough run. He doesn't drop a player after one or two bad performances because you cannot judge a player on the basis of one or two games. Everyone is getting enough matches to prove themselves," Avesh Khan said in his post-match press conference.

The pacer also admitted that he was under pressure to perform as he did not have any wickets in the series so far but the team management's backing helped him.

"Yes, there was pressure on me. I had zero wickets in three games but Rahul sir and the team management gave me another opportunity today and I ended up picking four wickets. It's also my papa's birthday, so it's a gift for him too."