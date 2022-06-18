IND vs SA 2022 | Have always enjoyed finisher's role, asserts Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya talked about the finisher's role that he plays in the Indian team and asserted that he has always enjoyed that. The all-rounder has been in tremendous form since he made his comeback in the IPL and has even done well in the ongoing T20I series against South Africa with the bat.

Hardik Pandya is enjoying a dream run since he made his comeback in IPL 2022. The all-rounder who was out of the Indian team since November due to injuries led his IPL team Gujarat Titans from the front and helped them lift the trophy. Following his stellar showing in the IPL, he got called back to the Indian team for the series against South Africa.

The all-rounder is back to batting at number 5 for India and has done well at that position so far. While talking about the same, Hardik Pandya asserted that he has "always enjoyed the finisher's role".

"I have always enjoyed that role (finisher). Where I bat and what I do, you need to really enjoy the situation, for me, I kind of enjoy the challenge that comes with it because it is not easy to swing from ball one or ball two. For me, it comes naturally. I enjoy the challenge," Hardik Pandya said while speaking with Star Sports.

The all-rounder was also asked about his bowling to which he stated that he will always be there to bowl a couple of overs for his team.

"It is obviously important, whenever my team requires, I will always be there to bowl a couple of overs. We play with six bowlers, it is important in T20 cricket that you have six bowling options."

India will play the final T20I of the series in Bangalore on Sunday in the hopes of winning the series against the Proteas.