IND vs SA 2022 | Feeling very secure in this set-up, admits Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik is one of the finest batters on the Indian team at the moment. In the fourth T20I against South Africa, Dinesh Karthik smashed 55 off just 27 balls which helped India to cross the 160-run mark. The way he batted in the fourth T20I showed all the experience that he has gained over the years which is coming in handy for him as well as the Indian team. The clarity with which the veteran wicket-keeper batter is playing also shows how confident he is about his game.