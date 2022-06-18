IND vs SA 2022 | Feeling very secure in this set-up, admits Dinesh Karthik

Today at 9:31 AM
Dinesh Karthik talked about his innings after India's win against South Africa in the fourth T20I at Rajkot and said that he feels very secure in this Indian team set-up. The veteran wicket-keeper batter scored a brilliant half-century during the game and helped his side post a match-winning total.
Dinesh Karthik is one of the finest batters on the Indian team at the moment. In the fourth T20I against South Africa, Dinesh Karthik smashed 55 off just 27 balls which helped India to cross the 160-run mark. The way he batted in the fourth T20I showed all the experience that he has gained over the years which is coming in handy for him as well as the Indian team. The clarity with which the veteran wicket-keeper batter is playing also shows how confident he is about his game.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
The 37-year-old talked about his innings after he was adjudged player of the match for his terrific knock and said that it "just feels good". He also stated that he feels very secure in the current set-up which is important for any player and gives him clarity in his thought process.
"I am feeling very secure in this set-up. In the last game, things didn't go according to plan, but I went and expressed myself today," Dinesh Karthik said at the post-match presentation ceremony.
Karthik also gave credit to coach Rahul Dravid and added that the dressing room is a calm place right now.
"Credit to Rahul Dravid; there is a certain sense of calmness. The dressing room is a calm place right now. It is important to learn to embrace the pressure. It feels secure and fuzzy. That clarity and the environment helped."
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.