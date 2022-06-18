IND vs SA 2022 | Dinesh Karthik is difficult to bowl to, states Keshav Maharaj

Dinesh Karthik has been the talk of the town ever since IPL 2022. The right-handed batter started playing the finisher's role for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) this season and was very successful at it. Since then, the 37-year-old batter is getting praise from fans as well as former cricketers and has been a star performer for the Indian team in the ongoing series against South Africa.

Karthik scored played an absolute gem when he score 55 from just 27 balls in the 4th T20I of the series at Rajkot. South Africa's spinner Keshav Maharaj was all praise for the batter and hailed him as one of the finest finishers in the game. He also talked about how bowling to Dinesh Karthik is tough.

"He (Karthik) has been in serious form in the role he is fulfilling. He is certainly one of the best finishers in the game. He scores in unorthodox areas which makes him difficult to bowl to. We saw why he was one of the leading performers in the IPL. He showed his class today and played exceptionally well," Keshav Maharaj said after the game on Star Sports.