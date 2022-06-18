‘Incredible’ Jos Buttler is best white-ball player in world, remarks Eoin Morgan

Today at 1:28 PM
England captain Eoin Morgan has heaped praise on Jos Buttler, saying the latter is currently the best while-ball player across the world after he smashed an unbeaten 70-ball 162 against the Netherlands on Friday. Morgan has further claimed that Buttler has been 'in a world of his own' for a while.
Jos Buttler smacked an unbeaten 162 from 70 balls, including seven fours and 14 sixes, to take England to a record total of 498/4 as they beat the Netherlands by 232 runs in the first ODI on Friday. The England team, in the process, bettered their own team record of 481-run tally, which came against Australia in 2018. Notably, Buttler's hundred came off 47 balls, which was the second-quickest by an Englishman in ODI cricket.
Buttler has been in fine touch since IPL 2022, where he finished as the leader run-getter of the season. England captain Eoin Morgan had to laud Buttler after his stupendous knock against the Netherlands, and he called his countryman the 'best white-ball cricketer in the world at the moment'. Morgan further added Buttler has been playing 'in a world of his own' over the last couple of years.
"Jos played in a world of his own, like he has been over the last year or two years," Morgan, the England white-ball captain was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.
"It's incredible to watch and not something we ever get sick of or take for granted. It really is amazing cricket. It's the reason he probably is the best white-ball cricketer in the world at the moment."
