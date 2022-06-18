From England tour, Rahul Dravid will select Indian players for T20 World Cup, asserts Sourav Ganguly

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has asserted that India's head coach Rahul Dravid will select his troops for next T20 World Cup, taking place in Australia later this year, from the upcoming England tour. Ganguly has also revealed that Dravid has been planning to have a settled lineup for some time.

For the limited-overs setup, the Indian team have been boasting of having plenty of options for every possible batting position, as well as for the bowling attack. The likes of Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad are competing for a place at the top against the likes of KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma, while Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, and Suryakumar Yadav are looking for a place in the middle order, ahead of out-of-form Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, and Dinesh Karthik.

Among the bowlers, Indian cricket has seen a tremendous rise of fast bowlers in the last few years. Veterans like Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Shami have now got support from Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, and many more. Spinning options like Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Axar Patel are there as well.

Speaking with the Times of India, the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was asked how he and the Indian team management are planning for the next T20 World Cup, scheduled to be played in Australia later this year. Ganguly replied Rahul Dravid, India's head coach, is already on it, and they will probably start picking players from the three-match T20I series against England, beginning on June 7.

"Rahul Dravid (Team India head coach) is looking into it. He has been planning to play a settled set of players at some stage. Probably from the England tour next month, we will start playing with players who are likely to play in the T20 World Cup in October," Ganguly told the Times of India.

The Indian team are currently playing with South Africa, and have levelled the five-match series 2-2 with an 82-run in Rajkot on Friday.