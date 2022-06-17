Thought Virat Kohli won't get out, admits Tim Paine

Virat Kohli is one of the most talented batters in world cricket and he has played many memorable knocks for the country. The former Indian captain's performances against Australia in their own backyard have been quite special. The right-handed batter enjoys playing Test cricket against them and has even done well in the past.

Former Australian captain Tim Paine has captained his side during India's 2018-19 tour and the 2020-21 Test series. Paine recalled Kohli's knock of 74 during the pink-ball Test match which was the only game that the former Indian skipper played during that series as he had to fly back to India for his child's birth. Talking about the innings, Tim Paine said that the Virat Kohli looked in total control during that knock and he thought that his side are in for a long night.

"Yeah, I must admit though when he was batting... he was on 20-30. Then the lights came on, and I was like 'Wow, He did not look like getting out', did he? And I was like we are in some serious trouble here. I do remember for about 15 minutes, I was like 'Oh Christ! Yeah, when he got through that first period of the night, I thought 'Oh trouble'. Rahane looked just as good too there for a little while," Tim Paine said in the docu-series 'Bando Mein Tha Dum' streaming on VOOT.